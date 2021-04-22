Keeneland Association Inc. Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Vince Gabbert spoke before a joint meeting of the Knox County and Southern Kentucky Chambers of Commerce Tuesday afternoon on the future of Cumberland Run.
Gabbert thanked many of those in attendance for their help in making the project happen since its announcement several years ago. He thanked Senator Robert Stivers and State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith, along with local mayors and other officials who have worked on the project. He noted that when historic horse racing machines faced a major threat following a Fall 2020 Supreme Court decision, Keeneland “turned to the person we always do when we need something in Frankfort” — Stivers.
Kentucky’s most powerful state senator and Senate President, who also represents Knox County, was instrumental in passing legislation to allow for the use of the machines in the state.
Gabbert also praised Southern Kentucky Chamber Executive Director Bruce Carpenter. “You all have the best economic development guy around,” he said.
Gabbert had hoped to present renderings of the Corbin and Williamsburg facilities at the meeting but stated that there were still some design tweaks being made. He did layout what to expect at the facilities however. The main track will be in Corbin located off the bypass and will include dining, historic racing machines, a hotel and more with room for further development around the site. Williamsburg will feature some 400 machines, plus a restaurant and entertainment that Gabbert compared to the popular chain Dave and Busters. A possible hotel is in the works for the Williamsburg location as well.
Construction is expected to begin at the Williamsburg site in July with the Corbin site breaking ground “30 to 60 days later.” Gabbert hopes the facilities will open next year with racing beginning in Corbin next July. Harness racing will take place this July at Lexington’s Red Mile under the Cumberland Run banner. Gabbert described the niceness of the new facilities as “10 times what you’d get at Red Mile.”
Gabbert stated that Cumberland Run will employ some 200 to 250 full time workers and create another 300 to 400 seasonal jobs as well. In closing he thanked the many people who’ve contributed to the project and thanked the community for its patience.
