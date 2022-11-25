There are probably only a handful of people who do not remember Mrs. Wahlstedt visiting classrooms with her felt board in order to share a Bible story. She has been gone for many years now, but the lessons that she taught and the love she shared live on in the minds of her students. James McDonald is one of those students.
At one time, Emmanuel Bible Camp had 22 full-time missionaries serving schools in the surrounding counties. Mr. Wahlstedt preached at the camp and Mrs. Wahlstedt taught classes there. James McDonald began attending the camp at the age of nine and as he states, “I never really left.” James attended the camp every summer for a week as a student. The rest of the summer, he served as a worker. He eventually served as a junior counselor and counselor until the age of 19. James chuckles, “I have served as a cook, a maintenance man, a Bible study teacher, a preacher, a president, and a vice-president at the camp.”
When James was 22, he met his wife, Virginia, while working at Aisin. They married in August of 1999. As you may have guessed, they both began working at Emmanuel Bible Camp in 2000. Virginia became a full-time camp cook. James continued to work 12-hour shifts at Aisin and then he would go work at the camp afterwards. In the summers, they would stay there six weeks with their two young children, Addie Beth and Cailin.
James laughed, “In 2003, we both got enough guts to say, ‘I got something to tell you.’ It turned out to be the same thing.” Virginia admitted that she felt God leading them into full-time missionary work and James confessed that he had that feeling also.”
With an abundance of faith, in 2005 James gave up a $60,000 a year job in order to become a missionary living totally off donations. He and Virginia had two daughters, ages five and three at the time.
After Mrs. Wahlstedt had been retired for 13 years, in 2005, James partnered with friends John Lowder, Maxine Bunch, Janet Blankenship, and Jenni Lou Jackson and founded BREAK - Bible Release Education Association of Kentucky. They provided programs for the Corbin school system. At the time, they were the only Bible Release Program in Kentucky. James and his co-workers gutted two school buses and built bleachers inside. These buses continue to be used as classrooms that are used off of school grounds one hour each month.
In 2006, James began a ministry with the Knox County School System. Virginia admitted, “He didn’t want to be compared to Mrs. Wahlstedt’s excellent flannel board instruction, so he decided to begin by using picture books.” With a broken foot and on crutches, James put the picture book between his arm and crutches and marched on into ministry. The ministry began to expand to many different counties in the surrounding areas. James continued this ministry full-time until 2008 when Virginia was diagnosed with cancer. He took one whole fall semester off from teaching in order to care for his wife and children.
James “added a hat” and became a missionary through the Kentucky Baptist Convention in 2010.
From 2015 until present, they have provided filled backpacks for schools. The first year they provided 700 backpacks to two schools. Then, the second year they provided 1,000 backpacks for three schools. This year every school in the county will be receiving backpacks. These backpacks are no easy feat to deliver. James says he is grateful for the assistance of Jay Gray’s Auto Repair in transporting and delivering the backpacks. He is also thankful for the Union College basketball and baseball teams, the Barbourville Police, the Sheriff’s Department and the Knox County fire departments for help with distributing the backpacks.
The Elgin Children’s Foundation contacted James in 2019 and asked him to provide Bible Release in Knox County. This program is run by the Thompson Family and it is legal in all 50 states. James adds that the Elgin Foundation provides major assistance to individual students as needed.
What does James do in his free time? Well, he is the beloved pastor of Callihan Baptist Church. He works at other Bible camps in Tennessee and Missouri. His family continues to work faithfully in ministries together such as delivering food boxes, working at Cedar Ridge, and providing free cooking for special events such as weddings and showers.
James is committed to letting others know that they are loved. He states, “The difference in sympathy and empathy is that empathy is having gone through something and being able to share from your perspective that you understand what the person is going through.”
How does James determine if he will do a project? Grinning he admits, “Basically, I look on my calendar to see if I have a blank spot that day. If I do, it’s pretty much a ‘sure, I’ll do it!’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.