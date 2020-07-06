Keith C. Johnson, age 95, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday July 2, 2020 in Corbin.
He was born in Knox County and was a salesman and owner of Johnson Used Cars. Keith was a US Navy veteran and a Bible Scholar. He was a former deacon at Calvary Baptist Church and a Sunday School Teacher. Keith was also a member of Cumberland Valley Masonic Lodge #751 F&AM, member of the Scottish Rites, and a Shriner.
Keith was preceded in death by his Wife, Goldie Elam Johnson, Daughter, Gayle Ann Cobb; Grandson, Allen Johnson; Parents, Tandy Johnson and Mae Howard Johnson; Brothers, Dean Johnson and Terrell "Curly" Johnson; and by his Sisters, Hazel West and Jesse Johnson.
He is survived by his Sons, Earl Johnson (Nancy), Ronnie Johnson (Janet); Daughters, Donna Andrews (Bruce), and Kathy Carnes; 12 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren, 11 Great Great Grandchildren; and by a sister in law, Virginia Johnson.
