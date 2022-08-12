Kenneth Raleigh, age 87 husband of Thelma Davis Raleigh of Auger Springs Road, Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Thursday morning at his residence.
He was the father of Brian Raleigh and wife, Melissa of Franklin, Ohio and Theresa Ceesay of Louisville, Kentucky. He was the grandfather of Christina Behaine of Louisville, Kentucky and Farah Rayburn of New Braunfels, Texas. He was also survived by several brothers and sisters and six great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Plus, a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor J. Raleigh and by his parents, Sylvan and Viola Spartman.
He was of the Pentecostal Faith and attended the Church of God. He worked in the foundry at the International Harvester Company and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Raleigh will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Donnie Tabor and Pastor Roger Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy, Kentucky. The family of Mr. Kenneth Raleigh will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Pallbearers will be Darrell McHargue, Carl McHargue, Willis Lewis, Tim Lewis, Chris Williams and Rick Eaton.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Raleigh family.
