Mr. Kenneth Ray “Boddy” Gibson, age 48, husband of Ashley Gibson of Curry Lane, Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Saturday at his residence.
He was the father of William Gibson of Bloomfield, Kentucky, Dakota Gibson of Bardstown, Kentucky, Danyll Broaddus and husband, Anthony of Springfield, Kentucky, Savannah Johnson and husband, James of Corbin, Kentucky and Casey Gibson of Hodgenville, Kentucky. He was the brother of Timothy Gibson of Augusta, Kentucky and Chrissy Melton of Rockholds, Kentucky. He was also blessed with six grandchildren, plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. He was of the Baptist faith and attended the Lynn Camp Baptist Church in Corbin, Kentucky. He was an Assistant Store Manager for Cumberland Farms Incorporated.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Grace Bray Gibson and by three brothers, Jonathan Gibson, Joseph Gibson and Michael Gibson.
Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Ray “Boddy” Gibson will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Justin Morris officiating. Interment will be at the Trosper – Jackson Cemetery in Barbourville, Kentucky. The family of Mr. Kenneth Roy “Boddy” Gibson will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
