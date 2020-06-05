Mr. Kent Edward Frederick, age 47 of Pineville was born in Pineville, KY on July 29, 1972 to Don and Charlotte Davis Frederick and departed this life on June 3, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Piney Chapel Baptist Church and enjoyed camping, basketball, collecting guns, playing football, lifting weights, and time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Morris and Edith Frederick and Dewell and Otie Davis.
Kent is survived by his loving wife: Tara Frederick of Pineville; his parents: Don and Charlotte Frederick of Artemus; his son: Benjamin Edward Frederick of Corbin; 3 step-sons: Jacob Henderson, Avery Henderson, and Noah Lambdin all of Pineville; best friend: James Campbell of Bimble; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Kent Frederick will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Sam Buchanan & Rev. Herman Mills officiating. Burial will follow in the Davis Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home for a limited visitation on Saturday from 12 Noon to the funeral hour at 2.
To the loving family of Mr. Kent Frederick, Larry, Doyle, Gene and all the staff at the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.