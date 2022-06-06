A nonprofit blood center has opened a new donor center in Corbin to serve the tri-county area.
Knox Countians may recognize Kentucky Blood Center for their pop-up donation centers at First United Methodist Church in Barbourville. The organization opened a new, permanent location at 1454 W Cumberland Gap Parkway earlier today.
Appointments are preferred by the center and can be made at kybloodcenter.org or by calling 1-800-775-2522. The center will supplement the organization's near 2,000 mobile blood drives each year. KBC serves over 70 medical facilities in the state.
“We are excited to open new donor centers this summer to ensure a healthy blood supply for our local hospitals,” said Bill Reed, CEO of Kentucky Blood Center in a Friday press release. “In an ever-changing world, we are not immune to adjustments. After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen our donation percentages shift from a 70-30 mobile-center split to more of a 50-50 draw. There are several reasons for the change, but the important thing is that we meet the needs of our donors.”
The press release also detailed a number of promotions the center is using this summer to boost donations, "KBC is also offering exciting promotional items this summer, headlined by the 2022 Summer Getaway Giveaway. All donors 18 and older who register now through Sept. 10 will have the chance to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4. Donors who get out early this summer and register now through July 4 at a KBC mobile blood drive or donor center will also be entered to win a five-night, six day vacation package for two to the Excellence Oyster Bay in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The winner of the vacation package will be announced after July 4."
