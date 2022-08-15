Kentucky State Parks is proud to announce the launch of their 2022 Photo Contest. The three-month contest is accepting photo submissions now through October 31, 2022, and provides an opportunity for U.S. residents 18 and over to share stories through photography.
Participants who enter the photo contest will have the opportunity to choose between the following categories: Camping, Scenic, Trails, and Park Activities. Qualifying submissions will be judged based on originality, artistic composition, technical quality, and whether the photograph showcases the best of Kentucky State Parks camping and outdoor activities.
“Our Kentucky State Parks are places of beauty, from scenic mountain views to tranquil beaches,” said Russ Meyer, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Parks. “This photo contest will not only showcase the magnificence of our parks but will encourage travelers to see all the wonderful things our parks offer.”
All entries will be entered for a chance to win up to $2,550 in prizes. One grand prize winner will receive a two-night cottage stay, a Canon EOS Rebel T7 with 18-55mm lens, and a $100 Kentucky State Parks gift card. Four honorable mention categories will have first and second place winners. First place category winners will receive a three-night camping certificate and a $100 Kentucky State Parks gift card. Second place category winners will receive a two-night camping certificate and a $25 Kentucky State Parks gift card.
Kentucky State Parks engaged its trusted partner, Aspira®, to manage the operations and promote the contest. Aspira, the leading provider of technology and marketing services to parks and licensing agencies across North America, will utilize its popular online outdoors marketplace, ReserveAmerica.com, to increase awareness of the Kentucky State Parks photo contest.
“Aspira is excited to sponsor and administer the photo contest,” said Graham Ballbach, President, Parks & Licensing, at Aspira. “State Parks are valuable to our communities and the photo contest is a great forum to share positive experiences. We are eager to see everyone's inspiring photos.”
State parks visitors are encouraged to enter the official Kentucky State Parks 2022 Photo Contest at KyStateParksContest.com. Winners will be announced in December.
Kentucky is home to 45 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses. For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.
