Green Road, KY. (February 3, 2022) – On February 3, 2022 Kentucky State Police arrested Crit Golden (18) of Cannon for charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred on Ky South 11 in 2021.
Trooper Joey Brigmon located Mr. Golden at Green Briar Hollow Road and served an indictment warrant for manslaughter 2nd degree, two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree, DUI 1st degree and no operators license. Mr. Golden was lodged into the Knox County Detention Center.
Case is still under investigation by Det. Jake Middleton.
