Bimble, Ky. (May 16, 2022) – On Wednesday May 18, 2022 Kentucky State Police will be closing the southbound lane of U.S. 25E in the Bimble community of Knox County from the hours of 9:00 am till 11:00 am to reconstruct a collision that occurred May 15th . Local Fire Department’s will be assisting KSP with traffic control. An alternate route has been set up rerouting traffic from U.S.25E by using Ky3439 and Ky 1304. Please use caution while traveling in the area.
featured
Kentucky State Police Closing Roadway Wednesday For Reconstruction
- Kentucky State Police
-
- Updated
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Kentucky State Police Closing Roadway Wednesday For Reconstruction
- Lynn Camp graduation photo gallery
- Knox Central graduation gallery
- BREAKING NEWS - Kentucky State Police Investigates Double Fatality in Knox County
- BREAKING NEWS - Agents Seize Over $2 Million in U.S. Currency and More Than 10,000 Diverted Oxycodone Pills
- Historic funeral home under new ownership
- Teacher salaries down statewide, local districts not immune
- From struggle to success: Knox native helping women in recovery
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING NEWS - Kentucky State Police Investigates Double Fatality in Knox County
- BREAKING NEWS - Agents Seize Over $2 Million in U.S. Currency and More Than 10,000 Diverted Oxycodone Pills
- Historic funeral home under new ownership
- Knox County Sheriff's Report
- From struggle to success: Knox native helping women in recovery
- Knox Central graduation gallery
- Barbara Lynn Broughton - Obituary
- Nearly $2 mil seized: Artemus man indicted for illegally distributing Oxycodone pills
- Teacher salaries down statewide, local districts not immune
- Candidate Survey: Danny Jordan
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.