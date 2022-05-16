KSP
submitted by Master Tpr. Shane Jacobs

Bimble, Ky. (May 16, 2022) – On Wednesday May 18, 2022 Kentucky State Police will be closing the southbound lane of U.S. 25E in the Bimble community of Knox County from the hours of 9:00 am till 11:00 am to reconstruct a collision that occurred May 15th . Local Fire Department’s will be assisting KSP with traffic control. An alternate route has been set up rerouting traffic from U.S.25E by using Ky3439 and Ky 1304. Please use caution while traveling in the area. 

