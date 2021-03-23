ksp logo

Big Creek, KY. (March 23, 2021)- On March 22, 2021 at 7:51 PM, Kentucky State Police Post -11 London received a complaint of possible human remains located in the Big Creek Community of rural Clay County

At this time, the identity of the individual is unknown. The remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for identification.

Additional information may be available for release as the investigation continues. Detective Matt Parmley is continuing the Investigation. He was assisted on the scene by Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Coroner’s Office.

