On April 28, 2021 Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from the Knox County Dispatch about a decomposed body located in the creek just outside of Barbourville City limits. Deputies, Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.
Knox County Sheriffs Dept. had been working a missing person investigation involving an individual in the area. The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy. Identification came back to Jason Hensley (38) from Barbourville. Medical Examiner reports no trauma occurred to the body and now KSP are waiting on toxicology reports.
Death investigation remains open by Det. Jake Wilson.
