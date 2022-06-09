Cannon, Ky. (June 9, 2022) – On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at approximately 12:51 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a 911 call of a three vehicle collision on Ky North 11 in Knox County. Tpr. Kelley Farris and Tpr. Sammy Faris responded to the scene. Upon arrival, troopers found one of the drivers deceased. KSP Detectives Andy Soltess and Det. Rodney Sturgill were sent to reconstruct the collision.
Initial investigation indicates a white 1991 Toyota pickup driven by Eddie Vaughn (63) was attempting to pass a white 1996 Jeep Cherokee driven by Frank Doolin (67) of Heidrick on a double yellow line northbound. A 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by Charles Hill was traveling south. Mr. Vaughn side swiped Mr. Hill causing Mr. Hill to lose control, crossing the center line and striking Mr. Doolin in the drivers side door. Mr. Doolin was pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Brian Senters. Mr. Vaughn was flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center for his injuries. Mr. Hill was transported by private vehicle to the Knox County ARH for his injuries.
At this time alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be any factors into the collision. Investigation into the collision is continuing by detective Andy Soltes.
