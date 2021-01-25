Manchester, Ky. (January 25, 2021) – The Kentucky State Police, London Post was notified by Clay County 911 approximately 6:14 PM on Sunday, January 24th, 2021, of a four vehicle injury accident on US 421 North in the Manchester area of Clay County. The collision resulted in one juvenile fatality.
The preliminary investigation indicates that two dirt bikes operated by a two male juveniles, one 16 years old of Manchester, KY, and the other operated by a male juvenile, 17 years old of Manchester, KY. Both traveling southbound on US 421 when they struck a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling northbound on US 421. The Tahoe was operated by Tyler D. Allen, age 23, of Manchester, KY. A forth vehicle, a 2009 GMC pickup operated by Jessie L. Collins, age 31, of Manchester, KY and his juvenile passenger were traveling southbound of US 421. Due to the smoke of the first collision, the operator of GMC was unable to see or avoid striking the Chevrolet Tahoe.
The 16 year old male juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clay County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy has been scheduled. A 17 year old male juvenile was taken by Clay County EMS to Advent Health where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
No drugs or alcohol are contributing factor in this investigation. Helmets were not utilized by the involved juveniles.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Dackery Larkey. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11, The Burning Springs Fire Department, Clay County EMS, The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clay County Coroner Office.
