Woolum, KY. (May 23, 2021) at 3:52 PM Kentucky State Police, Post 10, was contacted by Knox County Sheriff’s Department in reference to assist with a fatal collision in Knox County.
Through the investigation, Trooper Wagner determined James Howard, 59 years old from Somerset, Ky. was operating a motorcycle on north KY11 in the Woolum Community and was involved in a single vehicle accident. The motorcycle he was driving went off the roadway and struck a rock embankment. Mr. Howard was pronounced deceased by Knox County Coroner’s Office.
Trooper Wagner is in charge of this collision investigation. He was assisted on the scene by Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County EMS and Richland Fire Department.
