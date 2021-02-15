London, KY. (February 15, 2021) –The Kentucky State Police (KSP) London Post is investigating an officer involved shooting in Whitley County. Shortly after 03:30 am on February 14, KSP was requested by the Corbin Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred on Dogwood Cove in the Corbin community of Whitley County.
The preliminary investigation indicates an off-duty Corbin Police officer was contacted at his home by a neighbor in reference to a prowler complaint. The officer went outside where he was confronted by Phillip N. Davenport, age 20 of Corbin. The officer and Davenport became involved in an altercation, during which the officer discharged his agency’s issued firearm striking Davenport. Davenport was transported from the scene by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin where he was pronounced deceased by the Whitley County Corner. An autopsy has been scheduled at the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville.
There were no injuries sustained by law enforcement personnel.
The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Post 11 investigative Sergeant Duane Foley. Sergeant Foley was assisted at the scene by the Post 11 investigative section, the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, the Corbin Police Department, Whitley County EMS and the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.
