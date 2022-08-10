Gray, Ky. (August 10, 2022) – Kentucky State Police is currently working a stolen vehicle investigation and needs the publics assistance locating the vehicle along with the individual who stole it. The vehicle was stolen from Corbin Hydraulics in the Gray community of Knox County, on August 6th 2022. KSP can confirm a male individual was operating the vehicle and stole gas from a speedway in Winchester, KY on August 7th 2022 at 11:45 a.m.
Anyone with information on where the vehicle may be located or identification of this individual is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131. The case is under investigation by Tpr Sidney Wagner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.