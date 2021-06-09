Kentucky State Police, Post 10 in Harlan received a call from Knox County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance at approximately 2 am. Troopers from Post 10 responded to the Spruce Pine Road in the Woolum Community of Knox County in response to a complaint of a stabbing.
Initial investigation indicates, Kenneth Johnson (63) of Woolum, drove his side by side ATV to his neighbor’s house, where a verbal altercation took place on the back steps of the victim’s home. The victim was stabbed by Mr. Johnson, following the incident Mr. Johnson left the scene. The victim’s wife contacted 911 for medical assistance. The victim was air lifted to UK Medical Center for life threatening injuries.
KSP arrested Mr. Johnson, he is lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He is charged with assault 1st degree and tampering with physical evidence.
KSP will release more information as it comes available.
KSP Detective Jake Wilson is continuing the investigation. Also assisted at the scene were Tpr. Sammy Faris and Knox County Sheriff’s Department.
