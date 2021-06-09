London, Ky. (June 09, 2021) –
Kentucky State Police Post 11 is still actively investigating the disappearance of a Laurel County man missing since May 17, 2021.
Charles Smith, 59, of London was last seen at his residence in London on Monday, May 05, 2021. Mr. Smith’s girlfriend stated he took off walking and never returned. His girlfriend stated she has not seen or heard from him since.
Smith is described as a white male 5’5’’ tall, roughly 175 pounds, with brown hair shoulder length hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and jean pants and camouflaged boots.
The case is still under investigation by Tpr. Gleen Reed. Anyone with any information on Mr. Smith is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
