KSP Pinwheels

Picture L-R - Det. Jake Middleton, Det. Andy Soltess, MTP. Shane Jacobs, Sgt. Joe Dials

 KSP Photo

Harlan, Ky. (March 31, 2022) – Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan is honored to participate in the “Pinwheels for Prevention event” in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness month, which kicks off April 1st, 2022.

