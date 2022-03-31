Harlan, Ky. (March 31, 2022) – Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan is honored to participate in the “Pinwheels for Prevention event” in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness month, which kicks off April 1st, 2022.
featured
Kentucky State Police Participates in Pinwheels for Prevention
- KSP News Release
-
-
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- On the hunt!
- Kentucky State Police Participates in Pinwheels for Prevention
- Dumpster Days returning for April; over 300 tons collected since program began
- Woman indicted for theft from Circuit Clerk
- Retail robbery suspect indicted
- GRADUATION DATES SET FOR THE CLASS OF 2022
- Barbourville man indicted for rape, sodomy of minor
- Jehovah's Witnesses Returning to In-Person Meetings After Two Years Virtual, Congregations Will Meet Together Again Beginning April 1
Most Popular
Articles
- Officer stuck with needle during arrest
- Barbourville man indicted for rape, sodomy of minor
- Knox Central alum among largest KSP Academy class since 2014
- Over 100 boats compete in UNITE Fishing Tournament
- Tiffany Michelle Minton - Obituary
- Woman indicted for theft from Circuit Clerk
- Jehovah's Witnesses Returning to In-Person Meetings After Two Years Virtual, Congregations Will Meet Together Again Beginning April 1
- Retail robbery suspect indicted
- Walker Park offering primitive camping for first time
- BREAKING NEWS - Jury reaches verdict in York trial
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.