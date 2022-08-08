Harlan, KY. (August 8, 2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan welcomes Captain Danny Caudill as the new commander.
Captain Caudill, a 15- year veteran, began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2007 as a member of Cadet Class 86. Captain Caudill is a native of Harlan, KY where he currently resides with his wife Carrissa.
In 2015, he was promoted Sergeant and served at Post 6, Dry Ridge and later Post 10, Harlan. In 2018, was promoted to Lieutenant and was assigned to Post 16, Henderson and then Post 10, Harlan. Captain Caudill was promoted to Captain in 2020 and was assigned to Post 8 Morehead and later served as Captain at Post 11 London.
Captain Caudill has received the following awards during his career: Kentucky State Police Citation for Bravery, Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.
Captain Caudill is excited to be back home serving his Post 10 community.
