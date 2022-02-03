MANCHESTER , Ky. (Feb. 3, 2022) – District 11 snowfighters are currently on standby in all eight of our counties with plow and salt trucks ready to roll.
Crews will do all they can to keep roads passable, but motorists should avoid travel as accumulating ice, sleet, and snow will create hazardous driving conditions. Staying off roads will reduce the likelihood of crashes that can block plow trucks and will give snowfighters more room to treat highways.
The National Weather Service says the approaching Arctic cold front will cause a changeover to freezing rain or sleet late this evening into tonight.
Salt truck and plow crews will respond to changing weather and road conditions accordingly — treating highways as soon as freezing precipitation starts to fall.
However, the continuous ice, sleet, or snow that’s expected will accumulate behind plows and between plow passes. Slick driving conditions are expected to be the norm overnight into Friday. Ice-laden trees could also fall across roadways.
Crews have chainsaws at the ready, but blocked roads could ice up quickly.
D11’s snowfighters will do all they can to keep highways passable, but it’s likely roads will not be clear until after the storm passes.
Again, motorists are advised to avoid travel if at all possible late this evening, tonight and tomorrow.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) mission is to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors and priority routes. When bad weather hits, crews are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat roads using a priority system based on the amount and nature of traffic within each individual county. Priority A routes include major through routes and are those most heavily traveled. Priority B routes include other important, but lesser traveled, state routes. Other roads fall into Priority C.
The Cabinet’s snow and ice information website, http://snowky.ky.gov, provides details about priority routes, helpful winter weather tips, fact sheets and videos on salt application and snow removal.
In addition, the public can monitor winter operations in real time on the state’s interactive traffic system – GoKY.ky.gov – to find out what’s happening on state routes in their local counties.
