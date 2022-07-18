LEXINGTON, KY – The Kentucky League of Cities staff (KLC) presented a 2022 Cybersecurity Grant to the City of Barbourville. KLC Insurance began offering the funding this year to help members implement additional safety protocols and programs, such as multi-factor authentication, disaster recovery systems, advanced threat protection software, and endpoint detection and response (EDR).
KLC President and Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott emphasized the importance of data security and KLC’s commitment to helping members secure vital public information. “Cities face unique challenges safeguarding the data they collect. As an advocate for city governments and an insurance provider for cities and organizations that serve them, KLC has a great interest in seeing that every city has basic protection,” he said. “The KLC Cybersecurity Preparedness Grant program will help our insurance members put systems in place that keep their sensitive data safe.”
Barbourville representatives thanked KLC and stressed the city’s focus on cybersecurity. “With this cybersecurity grant, the city has been able to implement improved security measures to our onsite computer systems and software,” Mayor David Thompson said. “Secure data backups and cloud-based services are just a few of the new security measures implemented with this grant. The city would like to thank KLC for their continued support in funding opportunities such as this one in a time where online security threats seem to be never-ending.”
“We are committed to helping our members keep potential cyberattacks at bay,” KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney said. “Technology is always evolving, and cities must keep up with the changes. I am happy Mayor Thompson and Barbourville city officials will be able to take the necessary steps to protect their data systems.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency provides a full range of affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products, including cyber insurance.
The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) is a nonprofit membership association serving more than 380 Kentucky cities and municipal agencies.
