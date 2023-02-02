The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Barbourville with a 2022 Liability Grant. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the city thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community. “Having over 14 miles of sidewalks and having a smaller budget doesn’t allow for ample funding to complete these projects,” said Barbourville Mayor David Thompson. “With this funding from KLC, the city can continue our sidewalk rehab projects. The city thanks KLC for this funding opportunity and its continued support.”
“We are grateful that we have the opportunity every year to help our members fund important safety initiatives,” remarked KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “The City of Barbourville will use these funds to keep its citizens safe. We thank the city’s staff for their commitment to the League and to improving the community’s health and welfare.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance provides affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
