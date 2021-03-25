The Knox County Board of Education met on Monday evening, March 22, to conduct their monthly meeting. The theme of the items for discussion was centered on ESSER federal funding and what learning opportunities, staffing, and facility upgrades that it will allow the district to pursue.
Communication Items
Scott Noel with Summit Engineering provided updates on several projects that have been taking place in the district. The Knox Central tennis courts have now been used to host two meets, with most of the final checklist items in progress or slated to happen once the season is over. The treatment plant at Flat Lick is awaiting permits at the Division of Water and once it gets approved, work can move forward on getting bids. Noel recommended that a work session be held with the Board to discuss the on-going projects like the greenhouse at Lynn Camp.
Highlights of Action Items
An annual contract with Windstream to provide fiber connections to two schools was approved. Those schools are out of the range of the district’s fiber network.
The Board agreed to pursue a BG-1 with the Kentucky Department of Education for the replacement of the HVAC system at Knox County Middle School. Currently a steam-powered boiler, the project would be a 100% replacement of the system converting to gas with features including Ionization and UV filtration, and temperature controls.
Student accident insurance plans were submitted by Roberts Insurance. The Board decided to pursue Zurich, which offers the same benefits at a lower cost than last year’s plan.
Forcht Bank will continue to serve the school district. Finance director Gertrude Smith noted that the interest rates, as expected, were lower than the past year due to changes in the market. The Board agreed that the other services and sponsorships that Forcht provides make their institution a good fit for the district.
Two summer school salary and position changes were made. Save the Children personnel will see an increase in salary for summer activities through ESSER funding. The district will also create summer school positions including 120 teachers, and numerous classified staff including bus drivers, aides, and cooks. The district is set to offer two summer school sessions, one in June and one in July. Teacher positions will receive $40 per hour for their service while the added classified staff will be paid at $20 per hour, again funding provided by ESSER.
Funding through ELGIN, a partner that provides professional growth to principals and other services such as dental for students, presented the district with a proposal for funding a half-time leadership coach. The coach would work with principals and other administrators throughout the district. Superintendent Sprinkles explained that the other half of the position would be funded by the Board to oversee facilities and maintenance duties. The position, Director of Facilities and Leadership Development, was approved contingent upon continued ELGIN funding.
All classified and certified employees will soon see an additional $1,500 benefit added to their paychecks for future services rendered this spring as the district continues to prepare for summer school, after school, and senior events. The benefit will be paid before the end of the fiscal year in June. An additional $1,500 will be paid out prior to December 31 for the continued extra services rendered as school starts back in August.
This is an unofficial briefing on the actions by the Knox County Board of Education on March 22, 2021. Official minutes will be approved at the Board’s April meeting. For more information including meeting dates and public comment opportunities, visit the Board of Education page on the KCPS website at www.knoxkyschools.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.