Knox County is lagging behind its neighbors when it comes to completing the 2020 United States Census.
As of Sunday, April 12, Knox County was at 27% total response, compared to 49.8% for the state. Of Knox’s 27% response, only 13.5% came through internet respondents.
Whitley County sits at 45.6%, while Laurel County is at 48.1%. Clay County is reporting at 38%, while only Bell County is behind Knox County with 25.1% reporting.
While most households will receive census forms in the mail, anyone can choose to go online to 2020census.gov. The process to complete the census takes about five to 10 minutes.
Completing the census is an important component in ensuring Knox County receives adequate federal funding for infrastructure such as roadwork going forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.