The Knox Central Panthers defeated the North Laurel Jaguars 66-64 on Thursday night to advance to the 13th Region semi-final game.
The Panthers’ offense was balanced all night, with four players working their way into double digits. Knox Central was led in scoring by Kevionte Turner with 17 points. He was followed closely by Zach Patterson with 16 points, Jevonte Turner with 15, Isaac Mills with 11, Abe Brock with five and Colby Elliot with two.
Knox Central started the game on a 6-0 run to take an early lead. North Laurel then went on a 7-0 run to gain their first lead of the game almost halfway through the first period. As the Jaguars’ lead grew to 13-10 with less than one-minute remaining in the opening period, Jevonte Turner was assessed a technical foul after a jump ball call. With a buzzer-beater three to end the first period, North Laurel held a 17-13 advantage after one quarter.
The Panthers opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to regain the lead, 20-17. North Laurel regained the lead two possessions later, 23-22. It was the first of four rapid lead changes that left Knox Central with the upper hand, 26-25, with three minutes remaining in the half. Colby Elliot extended the lead to 28-25 with a layup on the interior, forcing the Jaguars to take a time out. Out of the timeout, North Laurel went on a 9-5 run to regain the lead, 34-33, which they took into the halftime intermission.
The Panthers began the second half by regaining the lead, the first of five lead changes in the opening three minutes of the third quarter. Leading 39-38, J. Turner came down with an offensive rebound and put-back, allowing Knox Central to extend their lead to 41-38. North Laurel closed the period on a 10-8 run to cut the Panthers’ lead to just one-point at 49-48 heading into the final frame.
The opening minutes of the final quarter followed the trend of the game with each team trading buckets, and the lead. With Knox Central leading 51-50, Patterson connected on a pair of free throws to extend the Panthers’ lead to three points, 53-50. With 5:33 remaining, North Laurel regained the lead on an and-1 basket from Reed Sheppard, 56-55. Sheppard then added a three-pointer to extend the Jags’ lead to 59-55 with four and a half minutes remaining in the game.
Kevionte Turner cut the lead to 61-57 after an offensive rebound and put-back, with just over two minutes left on the clock. Isaac Mills connected on 1-of-2 free throws. On the second shot, J. Turner came down with an offensive rebound, laying it up for two points, and drawing the Panthers back to within a single point, 61-60. On the ensuing play, North Laurel was called form an offensive foul, allowing them an opportunity to take the lead.
Mills was fouled on a shot and stepped to the charity stripe for two. After connecting on the pair of free throws, Knox Central held a 62-61 lead with 90 seconds remaining. A pair of offensive rebounds allowed the Jags to maintain possession on their end of the court. Sheppard missed a pair of free throws, leaving the Panther with a one-point lead, 62-61. On the ensuing possession, Mills converted a basket on the interior to increase the Knox Central lead to 64-61 with 19.5 seconds remaining. With the Jaguars trying to foul, the Panthers found an inside bucket from Abe Brock to extend the lead to five. With 2.7 seconds remaining, North Laurel connected on a three by Sheppard, bringing the score to 66-64. A desperation heave by the Jaguars fell short, leaving Knox Central advancing to the regional semi-final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.