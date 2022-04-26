The Knox Central Panthers extended their winning streak to four games on Friday with an 8-6 victory over the South Laurel Cardinals before seeing the streak come to an end on Monday at the hands of the Somerset Briar Jumpers 5-3 on Monday.
BARN BURNER:
The Panthers took the lead late in the game in an 8-6 victory over South Laurel on Friday. The game was tied at six with Knox Central batting in the top of the seventh when Brady Engle drew a walk, scoring one run.
Both offenses were strong at the plate as the Panthers collected five hits and the Cardinals eight in the high-scoring affair
South Laurel scored three runs in the sixth inning. The Cardinals scored their runs on a double by Ashton Garland.
Grant Miller earned the victory on the hill for Knox Central. The righthander lasted one inning, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out two and walking one. Austin Bargo threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Bargo recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Panthers.
Landry Collett took the loss for South Laurel. The righty allowed two runs on one hit.
Will Alsip started the game for the Cardinals. The pitcher went five innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out seven Casey Bright started the game for Knox Central. The southpaw allowed five hits and three runs over five innings, striking out eight
The Panthers hit one home run on the day. Isaac Mills went for the long ball in the fourth inning.
Braden Hembree led Knox Central with two hits in four at bats.
Connor Combs went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead South Laurel in hits. Combs led the Cardinals with two stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with eight stolen bases.
LATE-GAME SLIP:
The Panthers lost the lead late in a 5-3 defeat to Somerset on Monday. The game was tied at three with the Briar Jumpers batting in the bottom of the fifth when Kole Grundy doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
Knox Central fired up the offense in the first inning. An error scored one run for the Panthers.
Raygan New was the winning pitcher for Somerset. The pitcher allowed three hits and three runs over five innings, striking out five. Coomer threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Coomer recorded the last six outs to earn the save for the Briar Jumpers.
Grant Miller took the loss for Knox Central. The pitcher surrendered five runs on 11 hits over six innings, striking out five and walking zero.
Isaac Mills went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Panthers in hits. Knox Central didn't commit a single error in the field. Cayden Collins had the most chances in the field with six.
Somerset collected 11 hits. Josh Gross and Blake Abbott each racked up multiple hits for the Briar Jumpers. Gross led Somerset with three hits in three at bats.
