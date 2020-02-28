The top-seeded Panthers took on the Barbourville Tigers in the championship game after the teams defeated Pineville and Lynn Camp respectively. The game began to trend toward Knox Central early on, allowing them to cruise to victory on wave of momentum.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Jevonte Turner with 30 points. He was followed by Kevionte Turner with 15, Zach Patterson and Isaac Mills with 11 each, Jake Abner with five, Abe Brock and Jacob Barnard with three each, Larkin Abner, Landon Mills and Dalton Pilarski added two points apiece.
The Tigers were led by Dylan Bingham with 22 points. He was followed by Matthew Warren with eight, Colby Martin with seven, Shawn Vaughn with four, Dylan Moore with three, Michael Smith and Jonathan Mills with two each, Matthew Swafford and Travis Scott added one each.
“You never take district championship games for granted,” said Knox Central coach Tony Patterson. “There are top-five ranked teams in the state that are sitting at home right now that aren’t getting to play, and we’re blessed to be able to not only play, but win.”
"I thought we did a much better job this game," he added. "I thought we were much more tuned-in, and the results spoke for themselves. We have to continue to practice well and get ready for the region. We set the goal at the start of the season to win the region, and we will settle for nothing less. They're expected to win, no matter who they play. We've just got to practice hard and be ready."
The Panthers wasted no time jumping out on Barbourville, taking a commanding 20-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers’ offense had a much more successful second quarter, however, the scoring margin remained at 11-points at halftime, 36-25.
The Panthers opened the third quarter on a 17-3 run to extend their lead to 21. The trend continued throughout the remainder of the period, with Knox Central inevitably taking a 16-point lead into the final frame.
The Panthers continued to pull away as their lead grew to 72-49 with 4:14 seconds remaining in the game. From there, the Knox Central lead grew to 83-52 with just over one minute remaining. Reserves were inserted and the game drew to a close with the Knox Central Panthers claiming the 51st District championship, 89-55.
