Knox Central defeated Barbourville on May 17 to capture the 51st district championship.
The win cemented eight consecutive titles for the Panthers.
Casey Bright pitched 3.2 innings perfect innings not even allowing a hit while striking out six batters.
Grant Miller was also impressive in relief duties, pitching 1.1 innings, only allowing 1 hit while the duo left the Tigers scoreless in the winning effort.
Austin Bargo led the way at the plate with 3 hits and 2 RBI’s.
Brady Engle also had 3 hits in the game while Casey Bright and Hayden Melton each came away with 2 hits each.
Jacob Osbourne had 1 hit and made it count in a major way with 3 RBI’s.
The Panthers capped off the victory with a final score of 13-0.
They will next face off against Corbin to open the regional tournament.
