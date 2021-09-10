One week after having their game against the South Laurel Cardinals canceled due to COVID-19, the Knox Central Panthers traveled down KY 119, to Harlan County high school, to take on the Black Bears.
The Panthers took a quick lead before the Black Bears were able to battle their way back to within one touchdown. Resuming play in the third quarter, the Panthers struck quickly, then followed with a crucial defensive stop, before hitting pay dirt once again, and beginning to pull away, inevitably securing a 42-26 victory over the Black Bears to improve to 3-1 on the season.
The Panthers are back in action next Friday, in their first home game, against Paintsville, with kick-off slated for 7:30.
The full game story will be in the print issue of the Mountain Advocate, on newsstands Wednesday.
