In the opening round of the men’s 51st District Tournament, the top-seeded Knox Central Panthers took on the fourth-seeded Pineville Mountain Lions for a spot in the championship game. Knox Central escaped a scrappy Pineville squad 60-51.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Kevionte Turner with 20 points. He was followed by Zach Patterson with 13, Isaac Mills with nine, Jevonte Turner with six, Abe Brock with six, Jacob Barnard with three, Alex Sizemore with two and Jacob Abner with one.
The Lions were led in scoring by Keann Fuson with 17 points. He was followed by Landon Couch with 12, Sean Phipps with nine, Clay Goodin with five, Ty Clark with three, and Dalton Mason and Austin Fuson with two points each.
“I think yesterday’s practice spilled over into tonight’s game,” said Knox Central coach Tony Patterson. “We weren’t very tuned-in tonight. They were the aggressor, and we just didn’t respond very well. I thought we did just enough in the second half to get the win.”
Pineville wasted no time in jumping out quickly on the highly-rated Panthers, leading 16-12 after the first period.
A quick 4-0 run from Knox Central allowed them to tie the game at 16-16 just a few minutes into the second quarter. After tying the game at 19-19, both teams entered the single bonus, allowing Pineville to regain the lead at 21-19 with 4:15 remaining in the second. From there, the Lions built on, and carried, their lead into halftime, 30-26.
The Panthers opened the second half on a 7-0 run to regain the lead at 33-30. For the remainder of the quarter, Knox Central controlled the pace and outscored the Lions 13-4. A buzzer-beating three point shot from Knox Central allowed them to take a slim 39-36 lead into the final frame.
The Knox Central lead grew to 51-42 with just over three and a half minutes remaining in the contest. In the double bonus for the remainder of the game, the Panthers connected on big free throws down the stretch, allowing them to secure a nine point victory, and a spot in the 51st District Championship game on Friday.
