One week after a thrilling comeback win in overtime over the Breathitt County Bobcats, the Knox Central Panthers fell to the Lincoln County Patriots in the first round of the Class 4A 2021 UK Orthopedics State Football Finals on Friday in Stanford.
The Panthers fell behind 28-14 at the half. Unable to get anything going offensively to start the third, the Patriots pulled away to secure a 49-22 victory. They will take on the Corbin Redhounds at Corbin next Friday in the second round of the playoffs.
Knox Central ends the season with a record of 5-6.
The complete game story will be available in the November 11 issue of the Mountain Advocate; available on newsstands on November 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.