The Knox Central Panthers tasted the bitter taste of defeat for the first time this season at the hands of the Southwestern Warriors last Friday night. As the final horn sounded, the Warriors claimed a 22-20 win over the visiting Panthers.
Quarterback Brady Worley completed 7-of-16 passes for 132 yards, with one interception and two passing touchdowns. Running backs Ethan Mills and Seth Huff combined to add 135 rushing yards and one touchdown, with Mills going for 88 yards on 11 carries, and Huff gaining 47 yards and the Panther's lone rushing touchdown. Abram Brock led Knox Central in receiving with two receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Barnard added four catches for 51 yards. Gavin Chadwell added three yards and a two point conversion.
Steve Partin led the Panthers' defense with 13 total tackles, 11 of which were unassisted. Michael Bays followed closely with nine tackles. Dylan Hoskins added eight tackles, Larken Abner tallied seven, Devin Hoskins added six, and Gavin Chadwell totaled five tackles. Tanner Morris, Jake Fisher, and Jacob Barnard added four tackles each. Seth Huff, Abram Brock, and Peyton Jordan added three apiece. Seth Thompkins, Logan Mahan and Brady Worley added a pair of tackles each; Worley also nabbed an interception. Colton Price and Hunter Messer added one take-down each.
Knox Central coach Fred Hoskins stated that his team made too many mental errors to overcome a team such as Southwestern.
"We just had too many mistakes during the game to beat a good team," he said. "Penalties and blown assignments got us in this one."
He also added that his team played hard, but just beat themselves mentally.
"We played hard," he added. "We just didn't play 'football smart'. It seemed like we had guys that didn't trust their teammate to do his job, and tried to do a little too much."
The Panthers will take advantage of a week off before traveling to Corbin to take on the rival Redhounds on September 9.
With the loss, the Panthers moved to 2-1, while the Warriors improved to 3-0 on the season.
