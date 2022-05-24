Brayden Hinkle was all smiles from recruitment to graduation.
Hinkle, a 2022 graduate from Knox Central High School, will be headed to basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois after signing with the U.S. Navy. From school to commitment, his interest in the Navy dates back to elementary school.
"When I was 12 years old, I had watched the movie Top Gun and I was hooked when I watched it," said Hinkle. "The interest built from there."
While he has been granted the summer to enjoy, he is looking forward to August 1 for training. He has already got an early start.
"Just running and doing push-ups," said Hinkle. "I don't want to get too big, I want to be lean and in really good shape."
Just as he had his plans set from age 12, Hinkle already has a vision for the future.
"I have a four year contract with the Navy and that's active duty time," explained Hinkle. "After that I'm planning on joining the Navy Reserve and getting my 20 year retirement."
