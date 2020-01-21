After leading by as many as 25 points, the Knox Central Lady Panthers held off a late push by the Barbourville Lady Tigers to secure an eight point victory 82-74.
The Lady Panthers were led in scoring by Presley Partin with 31 points. She was followed by Caylan Mills with 22, Zoey Liford with 20, Timberly Fredrick with seven and Katie Broughton with two.
The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Abbagail Smith with 34 points. She was followed by Brianna Gallagher with 21, Laura Smith with eight, Grace Jones with seven and Lucy Robinson with four.
"There's no quit in this team," said Barbourville coach Andrea Hillard. "That is one thing that they will never do is quit. They're a very determined group and they always give me all they've got."
"We've studied the tape on them quite a bit, and we're familiar with their personnel. The more you can keep it out of Presley, Zoey or Caylan's hands, the better. We tried to limit their touches as much as we could."
"We're up 25 points and we started taking possessions off," said Knox Central coach Jamie Sowders. "I just tried to keep them settled down and told them to run the offense. We had some trouble late in the game getting the looks we wanted."
"Defensively it seemed like we took the last five minutes of the game off. Smith did a good job of attacking the rim and we just didn't do a great job of getting in front of her."
The game remained competitive throughout the first period with Knox Central holding a slight 16-12 advantage at the first horn.
The Lady Panthers began to pick up intensity in the second quarter. Led by Presley Partin with 12 points in the second period, Knox Central began to separate from Barbourville, outscoring the Lady Tigers 23-12 in the period, allowing them to hold a 39-24 advantage at intermission.
As play resumed in the third, the Lady Panthers shifted to a full court defense, trapping the ball handler at half court. This caused problems for the Lady Tigers' offense and allowed Knox Central to capitalize, turning defense into offense. The Lady Panthers again outscored Barbourville by a sizable margin, allowing them to take a 68-42 lead into the final frame.
Although Knox Central held a 26-point lead in the final period, Barbourville didn't quit. The Lady Tigers roared back into the game, drawing as close as within five points of tying the Lady Panthers. An offensive explosion saw Barbourville score 32 points in the final period as they outscored Knox Central 32-14. However, it wasn't enough. Thanks to some well-timed free throws in the final minutes, the Lady Panthers were able to hold off a fervent Lady Tiger attack and post an eight point victory at home.
"Something I thought we did better in the second half that we didn't do in the first half was utilize our inside play," said Hillard. "We have quite a few post players, and I felt like we held a little bit of an advantage and I wish we would have utilized it more in the first half."
"We never need to slow down," said Sowders. "We're guard heavy and we want to play as fast as possible. We will use this as an example that we can't take plays off. You have to be kind of greedy with a lead. If you're up by 10, you want to be up by 15, if you're up 15, you want to be up by 20. You have to keep attacking and not take a single possession off. It's a good win for us, it's a district win. Coach Hillard does a great job with those girls. We are glad to get the win."
With the victory, the Lady Panthers improved to 6-9 on the season. They are slated to take on the Lynn Camp Lady Cats on Jan. 24 on the road. Tip-off is set for 7:30.
With the loss, the Lady Tigers moved to 6-10 on the season. They are slated to take on the Red Bird Lady Cardinals on Jan. 25 at Red Bird. Tip-off is set for 6:00.
