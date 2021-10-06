The Knox Central Lady Panthers claimed the 50th district championship on Wednesday night, defeating the Harlan County Lady Black Bears 9-1. Throughout the tournament, the Lady Panthers outscored their opposition 19-1 en route to the district crown.
Taylor Payne was named the tournament MVP. Ivy Partin, Caylan Mills, Makenzi Hopper, Abi Beller, and Haylee Gambrel were named to the All-Tournament team for Knox Central.
With the victory, Knox Central extended their winning streak to five straight games, and extended their previous record for wins in a season from 11 to 12 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.