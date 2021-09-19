The Knox Central Lady Panthers continue to find success on the soccer field. Following back-to-back wins against Middlesboro and Bell County, the Lady Panthers fell to Corbin 0-9 on the the 14th. Their next opponent, Wayne County, had to forfeit their matchup due to COVID. Looking to bounce back, Knox Central blasted McCreary Central 9-0 on the road on the 18th, setting the school record for most wins in a season.
Senior Ivy Partin led the Lady Panthers with four goals. She was followed by Makenzi Hopper with three goals. Taylor Payne and Mackenzie Golden added one goal each. Goalkeeper Lexie Olmstead tallied her fourth game of the season allowing zero goals.
Knox Central coach Corey Bauer praised her teams chemistry, highlighting that they were under-manned against the Lady Raiders. She also drew attention to her team's record-setting win total so far through this season. With five regular season games remaining, Knox Central could easily improve on that record.
"I’m extremely proud of how the girls played," said Bauer. "They played for each other, and worked together. We only played with 10 players against McCreary Central because some girls are out due to personal circumstances. We broke a school record against the Lady Raiders and we have more to come this season. I can’t wait to see what else they have in them."
The Lady Panthers will travel to Whitley County on Monday to take on the Lady Colonels, with kick-off slated for 5:30. Knox Central is 4-1 on the road this season.
