It's a good time to be a Knox Central Panther. The Panthers captured the district title in baseball on Tuesday. Now, the Lady Panthers are bringing home a district title of their own, their second in a row, following a 10-9 victory over Lynn Camp in the championship game in Pineville on Wednesday.
After trailing by as many as five runs, the Lady Panthers outlasted the Lady Cats, taking a 10-9 victory in the bottom of the ninth after scoring on an error.
Lynn Camp got on the board in the second inning when Allie Messer singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. The Lady Cats maintained a 6-1 lead into the third inning.
The Lady Panthers battled back, scoring six runs in the fifth inning, inevitably taking a 9-8 lead by the seventh inning. In the top of the seventh inning, the Lady Cats tied things up at nine each, as Gabby Carollo grounded out, scoring one run.
Knox Central's big fifth inning was driven by a single by Hannah Melton, a home run by Morgan Bright, a groundout by Maddie Jones, and a double by Mara Wilson.
Abi Beller led the the Lady Panthers to victory on the rubber, pitching all nine innings, allowing ten hits and nine runs while striking out five. Halle Mills took the loss for Lynn Camp. Mills lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing five hits and six runs while striking out one.
Messer started the game from the circle for the Lady Cats, surrendering four runs on nine hits over seven and a third innings, striking out seven. Lynn Camp racked up ten hits in the game. Jorja Carnes and Katie Miller each racked up multiple hits for the Lady Cats. Carnes led Lynn Camp with three hits in six at bats.
Knox Central tallied 14 hits. Bright, Wilson, Timberly Frederick, Jayme Swafford, and Melton all collected multiple hits for the Lady Panthers. Knox Central tore up the base paths, with two players stealing at least two bases. Wilson led the way with three.
