After ending a six-game losing streak with a decisive, and much-needed, victory over in-county rival Barbourville last Monday, the Knox Central Lady Panthers dropped back-to-back games to Jackson County and Whitley County.
SLIPPING IN THE SEVENTH:
Knox Central lost the lead late in a 5-2 defeat to the Lady Generals on Thursday. The game was tied at two with Jackson County batting in the top of the seventh when Curry tripled on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs.
The Panthers lost despite out-hitting the Lady Generals eight to seven. Knox Central got things started in the first inning. Williams threw a wild pitch allowing one run across the plate for the Panthers.
In the top of the fifth inning, Jackson County tied things up at two when Creech singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs.
Williams toed the rubber for the Lady Generals. The hurler lasted seven innings, allowing eight hits and two runs while striking out seven and walking one.
Abi Beller was on the rubber for Knox Central. The pitcher went seven innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out seven.
The Panthers racked up eight hits. Jayme Swafford and Beller all collected multiple hits for Knox Central. Beller and Swafford each collected two hits to lead the Panthers. Knox Central stole eight bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Mara Wilson led the way with five.
Belt led Jackson County with two hits in four at bats. The Lady Generals were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Hannah Creech had the most chances in the field with eight.
NOT ENOUGH:
Kenzie Lunsford pitched Whitley County to victory. Lunsford allowed seven hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out three.
Abi Beller took the loss for the Panthers. The hurler allowed eight hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out five and walking zero. Maddie Jones led Knox Central with two hits in four at bats.
Whitley County collected eight hits on the day. Ryleigh Petrey and Charley Chaney each managed multiple hits for Whitley County. Petrey went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Whitley County in hits. Whitley County was sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Petrey had the most chances in the field with six.
