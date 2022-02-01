Knox Central football and basketball standout Gavin Chadwell added another venue to his visit list over the weekend. Chadwell and his family took to the mountains of Morgantown, West Virginia to visit the University of West Virginia on Junior Day. Chadwell currently holds offers from other division one power five schools, such as the University of Kentucky, and is rated as the 17th overall prospect in his class at his position.
A Junior Day visit is similar to an “unofficial visit”. The athletes and their families get to visit the campus, coaching staff, and more. Coaches will typically hold their Junior Days around spring football, or when there is a home basketball game to attend.
Following the visit, Chadwell’s mother Heather remarked how the whole process is surreal for her as a mother, but how she is proud of her son for all of his hard work, and how good it feels for her son visiting some of the top schools in the country.
“It’s a little overwhelming that my baby is being sought after by some big time schools to play football,” she said. “I still see my little blonde haired blue eyed boy.” she said of her six-foot-five 240 pound son.
“This visit was more in depth than the other visits that he attended, partly due to the other visits being on game days,” she added. “This visit entailed a tour of the grounds, everything including a tour bus that drove the players and families through the town, a tour of the facilities, and an abundance of information on the everyday life of a football player at their school.”
“I know that it is their job, but they made him feel important. They actually knew his football and basketball stats. They had done their part to learn about Gavin. He had a one-on-one sit down with the tight ends coach. Then he had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with the head coach, Neal Brown.”
“The photo shoot with the full uniform was totally cool,” she expounded. “They did all of this individually and they made each prospect feel important. They took videos and photos of them posing. It was very cool to say the least. Gavin sat down with current players, and they just talked about their everyday lives as members of the team, as well as what played a role in their decision to come to WVU.”
Heather went on to express that she and her husband Chris want Gavin to choose his own school, and enjoy the recruitment process as it ramps up for him as an upperclassman.
“As far as where we would choose for him to go to school, we want him to take his time and enjoy the process without any pressure,” she said. “He will have two more years ahead of him for the decision. Chris and I support whatever he decides. We just tell him to put God first and everything will work out as God sees fit.”
Chadwell himself enjoyed many aspects of the visit, noticing that he wasn’t the only high-quality athlete on campus.
“I came into the sign-up and saw many other high-level athletes besides myself,” he said. “As we went into the cafeteria, I was greeted by the whole offensive staff, and got a breakdown of their program. Their nutritionist was amazing. She designs meal plans for each individual player.
After that, I went to see the facilities. The staff really broke down how each facility is used, and how it benefits the athlete.”
“They had a hot tub and ice bath room with waterfalls, which was pretty amazing,” he added. After that, we went to see the campus, and it was beautiful. We got suited up to take pics, and the jerseys and color combinations were quite nice. They’re the same as our colors at Knox Central. After that, I sat down with their tight ends coach and learned about their offense.”
“After all of that, I got to sit down with head coach Brown and talk about college. He got quite personal and felt he was being straight up with me. He seemed to be extremely nice and very intelligent as well. Overall, the experience was great and the coaching staff was awesome.
I plan to head back up there to a spring practice to get to see the guys as well.”
