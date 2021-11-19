It's officially basketball time in Knox County. The three-time defending regional champion Knox Central Panthers got a jump start on their hardwood domination by downing the Whitley County Colonels in a preseason scrimmage on Friday night, 84-62.
Unlike a regular season game with four quarters, the two teams played two 20-minute halves, with a running clock. The Panthers jumped out to a 49-34 lead at the half, and never looked back, cruising to a 22-point victory.
JeVonte Turner led the Panthers in scoring with 23 points. He was followed by Isaac Mills with 19 points, Blake Ledford with eight points, Gavin Chadwell with seven points, Landon Mills with six points, Marc Warren with six points, Dalton Pilarski with five points, Logan King with two points, Abe Brock with two points, and Bryce Imel with two points.
"The effort was outstanding tonight," said Knox Central coach Tony Patterson. "The continuity of our offense was outstanding as well. The positivity of the whole team, just the atmosphere that surrounds them was superb. This is probably the most talent I've ever had on a team from players one through twelve. Every day at practice is like a war. The work incredibly hard. They just want to compete and get better. They are so unselfish."
Although Knox Central picked up a big win, Patterson sees areas of growth that all stem from conditioning.
"We're a little out of shape," Patterson said with a chuckle. "All of the mistakes we made tonight can be corrected with conditioning. It's nothing out of the ordinary. You kind of expect there to be a little bit of conditioning issues at this point ahead of the season. We've only had some of them for two weeks where football just wrapped up, but the effort is there, and we will get in shape as we go."
Patterson also believes that by Christmas time, his team will be ready to compete at a higher level.
"It usually takes a while to get everything figured out as the season gets going," he said. "I think by Christmas time, we will be ready to compete at a higher level. We definitely have a lot of tools to work with. We are about eleven or twelve guys deep. Our second five may out-play our first group some nights, and vice versa. This is definitely the deepest team I've had from top to bottom."
Knox Central will tip-off the season against Bourbon County at home on December 3.
