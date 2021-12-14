Wrestling

The Knox Central girls wrestling team walked away with a 5th place finish as a team. Chloe Riley and Karlie Hacker earned 2nd place as an individuals. Victoria Gray, Ivy Partin, and Hanna Foster finished with a hard-earned 3rd place finish.

Karlie Hacker -120 pinned 2 out of 3 opponents.

Ivy Partin 126 pinned 2 out of 3 opponents.

Hannah Foster 113 pinned 2 out of 3 opponents.

Chloe Riley 175 pinned 2 out of 3 opponents.

Aven Wagner 100 pinned 2 out of 3 opponents.

Blakey Castle 3rd place finish for BHS.

Top teams:

Harrison county

Fort Campbell

North Hardin

Highlands

Knox Central

These are the top 5 teams in state, and all were within 20 points of each other.

