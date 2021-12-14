The Knox Central girls wrestling team walked away with a 5th place finish as a team. Chloe Riley and Karlie Hacker earned 2nd place as an individuals. Victoria Gray, Ivy Partin, and Hanna Foster finished with a hard-earned 3rd place finish.
Karlie Hacker -120 pinned 2 out of 3 opponents.
Ivy Partin 126 pinned 2 out of 3 opponents.
Hannah Foster 113 pinned 2 out of 3 opponents.
Chloe Riley 175 pinned 2 out of 3 opponents.
Aven Wagner 100 pinned 2 out of 3 opponents.
Blakey Castle 3rd place finish for BHS.
Top teams:
Harrison county
Fort Campbell
North Hardin
Highlands
Knox Central
These are the top 5 teams in state, and all were within 20 points of each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.