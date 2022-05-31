Knox Central rising junior Gavin Chadwell is known for many things. He is known for his kindness, sense of humor, and his size. But one distinct characteristic always stuck out, quite literally, about Chadwell – those golden locks.
His size, strength, and flowing golden mane reminded many people around Chadwell of Thor, the God of Thunder in the blockbuster Marvel Avengers movies. Meeting pretty much all of the aforementioned criteria, many folks began to affectionately began to refer to Chadwell as “Thor”.
Much like the ways of “Thor” actor Chris Hemsworth, Chadwell’s unmistakable locks will be missing this season when he buttons up his chin strap on the gridiron. Although Hemsworth’s hair was simply a wig, Chadwell’s hair will now become a wig as well. Following the cut, Chadwell donated 16” (sixteen inches) to “Wigs for Kids” in Ohio.
Chadwell’s mother Heather didn’t take her son seriously at first when he told her he wanted to cut his hair, especially on the same day he had his braces removed, but was beaming with pride when he decided to donate it.
“Gavin came home one day from practice and told us that he was going to get his hair cut off,” she said. “It was just out of the blue. We didn’t really take him that seriously at first. I had been telling him that he needed it trimmed, but he told us that he wanted it all cut. I was shocked.”
“He scheduled his cut for the same day that he got his braces removed,” said Heather. “His long hair and braces were gone the same day, both of which are his trademark,” she added with a laugh. “He asked that I do research to find a place where he could donate his hair for wigs for kids with cancer. Donations had to be 14” long with no chemical treatments. We found Wigs for Kids in Ohio. When he got his haircut, he banded the hair and mailed it the next day.”
“At first I didn’t want him to cut it,” she added. “But he told me that he wanted to do something good for someone; to make someone smile. He is no stranger to cancer, as his father was diagnosed in November 2020. Gavin has seen firsthand some of the effects of that horrendous disease. His hair length hadn’t been cut since his father’s diagnosis, only shaved underneath. Chris (Chadwell’s father) is presently cancer free.”
“The mere fact that my son wants to put a smile on a child’s face makes my heart swell with pride. To some, he got a haircut, but to him, he made a child’s day.”
Chadwell and his mother looked into multiple organizations to donate his hair to, but once he heard the name “Wigs for Kids,” he knew that was the one he wanted to go with.
“I was talking to mom about cutting it,” he said. “We decided that if I was going to cut it, we should let it help someone else. We looked at multiple places to donate, but the name “Wigs for Kids” just pulled us a different way than the rest. It gave me a great feeling knowing a child will be able to use it."
So far, Chadwell loves the freedom of the short-hair. He is still referred to as “Thor,” and expects a new nickname sometime soon.
“I’ve been growing my hair since around the seventh grade,” he said. “So far, I love the short hair. It feels so much more free and easier. I’m still hearing “Thor,” he added with a laugh. “I’ll fall into a new nickname soon hopefully.”
