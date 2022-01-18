Knox Central standout guard/forward Halle Collins has accomplished an elusive feat that few basketball players accomplish, and she accomplished it in her freshman season. Against Perry County Central on January 11, Collins scored her 1,000th career point. With three years of basketball left in her career, Collins has the opportunity to continue to set records and prove that she is one of the best players in the region, and in the state.
Collins began her career with the North Laurel Lady Jaguars, and as a 7th grader, it was evident that she would be a force to be reckoned with for many years to come. Averaging 14.4 points, and 6.8 rebounds-per-game, Collins helped lead the Lady Jags to the 13th Region Tournament championship game.
Collins transferred to Knox Central for her 8th grade year to play for the Lady Panthers. After playing just four games with Knox Central, she suffered a season-ending leg injury. However, in the four games played with the Lady Panthers, Collins averaged 17.8 points-per-game, and 8.5 rebounds-per-game, both of which were team highs.
Now in her first official year of high school, Collins' impact has already been felt across the region. Through 16 games, Collins has helped lead the Lady Panthers to an 11-5 record, averaging 18.8 points-per-game, and 10.1 rebounds-per-game; the only player in the district to average a double-double.
First-year Knox Central head coach Steve Warren praised Collins’ natural ability, as well as her ability to make those around her better.
“She can do it all,” said Warren. “There isn’t a spot on the floor where we feel uncomfortable with her having the ball in her hands. She can score from anywhere. She really makes her presence felt on the interior. She is only a freshman, and already she is accomplishing things that it usually takes most players three to four years to accomplish. She makes everyone around her better, and we are very proud of her. The sky's the limit for Halle.”
