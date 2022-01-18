Knox Central standout power forward Isaac Mills reached a new milestone in his career; joining the 1,000-point club. Mills achieved the feat against LaRue County in the Panthers’ opening game of the Kentucky 2A State Tournament at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro. In his senior campaign, Mills has proven to be an instrumental cog in the Knox Central machine, filling the role that many saw coming for years.
Mills has been making an impact for the Panthers since he was merely a freshman. Although limited, he made the most of his minutes in his first year of high school basketball, averaging one bucket per game to go with one rebound-per-game.
Applying his freshman experience to his game, Mills exploded onto the scene during his sophomore season, improving his averages to 11.5 points-per-game, and a team-leading 7.0 rebounds-per-game, helping lead Knox Central to their second of three consecutive regional titles.
Becoming an even more vital piece of Knox Central’s core in his junior campaign, Mills stepped up to the challenge, further improving upon his stats from the season before, averaging 14.4 points-per-game to accompany 7.1 rebounds-per-game, both second best on the team.
Now in his final go-round with Knox Central, Mills continues to prove vital for the Panthers. Through 18 games this season, he is averaging 14.5 points-per-game to go along with team-leading 8.2 rebounds-per-game.
Knox Central coach Tony Patterson praised Mills’ abilities both on and off the court.
“Isaac scored his 1,000 point, which is a great achievement,” he said. “We’re very proud of him, but most importantly we’re proud that he’s a great person, and he will be a very successful man following his graduation. It’s awesome to know you may have had a small part in such a great person’s life. We love him.”
With Knox Central seeking their fourth consecutive regional title, Mills will surely prove to be a driving force in leading the Panthers to a record-setting fourth consecutive crown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.