DEED ROOM CLOSED TEMPORARILY
The Knox County Clerk’s deed room will be closed to new recordings August 13-16 while computer upgrades are performed. Full service should be restored by Tuesday, August 17.
WIPA WEDNESDAY WITH KEITH GREENE
Discuss job openings, job fairs, financial literacy and more with KCEOC’s Keith Greene each Wednesday at 12 p.m. on Facebook at “Keith Greene Kceoc Jobsight”.
FARMERS’ MARKET EACH THURSDAY
The Knox County Farmers’ Market meets at the Knox County Extension Office pavilion across from Barbourville ARH Hospital each Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
REDEMPTION & RECOVERY
Each Friday at 12:30 p.m. Redemption & Recovery meets at East Barbourville Baptist Church. Lunch provided.
MARKET ON THE SQUARE
Each first Saturday through October, Market on the Square will set up (free setup) on the Court Square in downtown Barbourville from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
KNOX STREET THUNDER ROARS
Each first Saturday through October, classic cars and more roar to life at Knox Street Thunder on the Court Square from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
REUNION CANCELLED
The Long Tom Mills Family Reunion has been cancelled due to COVID until further notice.
Knox Co. Retired Teachers to meet AUG. 5
The Knox County Retired Teachers Association will hold its quarterly meeting at 1 p.m., August 5 at the KEA office in Barbourville. Changes to health insurance and the annual fall meeting will be on the agenda. Attendance is encouraged.
BHS Biennial reunion
The Barbourville High School Biennial Reunion is set for Saturday, August 7, 6 p.m. at the old BHS Gym. Cost is $20 each for dinner and sound system. Please send checks to Leamon Davidson, 590 Sharps Gap Rd., Barbourville, KY 40906. Ladies luncheon noon at Two Amigos Mexican Restaurant. Any and all BHS connections encouraged to attend.
KNOX BAPTISTS EXEC BOARD
The Executive Board of the Knox Association of Baptists will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 9 at the building in Gray.
KNOX SCHOOLS FIRST DAY BACK
First day back for Knox County Public Schools teachers will be Tuesday, August 10, with students returning Wednesday, August 10. Indoor masking optional, but required on school transportation.
BARBOURVILLE SCHOOLS FIRST DAY
The Barbourville Independent Schools first day for teachers will be Wednesday, August 11 with students returning Thursday, August 12.
DIRTY SOUTH TRUCK SHOW
The Dirty South Truck Show returns to Barbourivlle City Park from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, August 14.
RIVER BAPTIST HOMECOMING
River Baptist Church will be having their homecoming Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. Rev. Larry Sowders will be bringing the message. Special singing by The Singing Pilgrims. Everyone welcome.
KNOX TOURISM TO MEET
The monthly meeting for Knox County Tourism will be 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 18 in the Knox County Courthouse.
KAYAK & CANOE RACE TO RETURN
The Cumberland River Kayak and Canoe Race returns from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday, August 21. For more information, call Barbourville Tourism at 606-545-9674.
SACRED CALLING TO SING AT HOPEWELL BAPTIST
Gospel singing group Sacred Calling will be in concert at 11 a.m., Sunday, August 22 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Corbin. For more info, call 606-523-9424, or visit www.jesusishope.net.
JOINT MEETING OF KNOX, SOUTHERN KY CHAMBER
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce will join the Southern Kentucky Chamber for a joint meeting at the Williamsburg Tourism Center at 12 p.m., Tuesday, August 24. Guest speaker will be U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell.
KNOX FISCAL COURT TO MEET
The monthly meeting of the Knox County Fiscal Court will be 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 25 in the Knox County Courthouse.
