Your Knox County Democrat Executive Committee picnic will be held September 23 at Thompson Park in Barbourville. A BBQ dinner with sides, drink and dessert will be served asking a $10 donation for adults and $5 for children under 12.
This picnic is the main fundraising event for the community service projects sponsored by the Knox County Democrat Women club. A silent auction is held to sponsor projects that benefit foster children, local school children with winter weather wear, socks and underwear items, women exiting the KC Detention Center with hygiene products and information on available services they may need, the KC Detention Center library, the Knox Whitley Animal Shelter, low income elderly with hygiene and nutrition products, low income families families with baby boxes for newborns, KCDW support Ryan’s Place with donations of household items and furniture, we personally write and send Valentine cards to each resident of the Barbourville Rehabilitation Home, we supplied needed items for both western KY after tornado destruction and eastern KY after flooding. And our main expense is providing a $500 scholarship for a Knox County High School Senior.
We will have both individual items and themed collections of items to bid on for the fund raiser in the silent auction. Please come join us for dinner and help your democrat women to continue serving our community with needed contributions to underserved groups.
Themed collections will include: a pet products basket, a pasta dinner basket, tea time tray, coffee tray, craft basket, reading nook basket, seeds and flowers starter box, home canned jelly and an apple stack cake.
Your help is vital to the community service work we do and we truly appreciate your bidding on items in the auctions. Please come join us and bring a friend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.