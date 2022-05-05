We would like to welcome, Kelsee Dewees our new Knox County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.
Kelsee was born and raised in Knox County and currently resides there with her family. She has been married to her husband Brian for the past 8 years and together they have one son- Elijah, who is 2 years old. Kelsee graduated from Lynn Camp High School in 2011. Kelsee received master’s degree in public health, Nutrition from Eastern Kentucky University in 2019.
Kelsee is familiar with Cooperative Extension Service after completing a 6-month practicum at Knox County Cooperative Extension in 2019. Kelsee is joining Knox County Cooperative Extension after serving as a staff member of the Whitley County Health Department for over 2 years. Kelsee loves to exercise, garden, attend church, hike, sing, run and cook healthy recipes.
Kelsee states, “I am so excited to be back home in Knox County and begin addressing community needs. I have a heart for this little County. I can’t wait to get to know people and community members that I do not know in the county, as well. Let’s improve the quality of life for everyone and have fun while doing it!”
