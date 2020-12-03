Roy Garland, 38, Corbin; unlawful imprisonment first degree; assault second degree; terroristic threatening third degree; persistent felony offender first degree.
Erik Anderson, 25, Corbin; theft $10,000 or more; persistent felony offender second degree.
Anthony Brinyark, 30, Williamsburg; Case 1: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; Case two: theft of a firearm; two counts first degree wanton endangerment; theft more than $500, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender second degree.
Derek Mullins, 25, Corbin; theft of identity; first degree criminal mischief; improper plates; driving on suspended license; persistent felony offender second degree.
Christopher Mills, 38, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving on suspended license.
Jason Helton, 43, Rockholds; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; persistent felony offender second degree.
Dakota Kissinger, 19, Barbourville; criminal abuse first degree; assault first degree.
Rebecca Asher, 18, Barbourville; criminal abuse first degree; assault first degree.
Dustin Davis, 26, Flat Lick; receiving stolen property more than $500, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender second degree.
Jacob Jones, 29, Barbourville; theft more than $500, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender first degree.
Margaret Killion, 54, Bryants Store; driving under the influence, fourth offense; possession of a controlled substance first degree; careless driving; persistent felony offender second degree.
Nicole Smith, 37, Fourmile; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear seatbelts; persistent felony offender second degree.
Shawn Mills, 42, Flat Lick; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear seatbelt; possession of marijuana; persistent felony offender second degree.
Tommy Marsee, 52, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence; driving on suspended license; no tail lamps; rear plate not illuminated.
Curtis Riley, 38, Hinkle; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; persistent felony offender first degree.
Rebecca Partin, 37, Pineville; possession pf a controlled substance first degree; promoting contraband first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving; persistent felony offender second degree.
Jeffrey Coker Jr, 32, Evarts; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; persistent felony offender first degree.
Roy Russ, 51, Artemus; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; failure to produce insurance card; persistent felony offender first degree.
Tony Moore, 52, Cannon; possession of a controlled substance first degree.
Brandon Smith, 25, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of a controlled substance in improper container; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charlie Golden, 41, Bryants Store; assault third degree; disorderly conduct first degree; resisting arrest.
Curtis Scalf, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; driving on suspended license; driving under the influence; trafficking in a legend drug; trafficking in a legend drug; trafficking in a controlled substance third degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender first degree.
Scott Hoskins, 38, Barbourville; burglary second degree; menacing; second degree criminal mischief; persistent felony offender second degree.
Benny Hammons, 70, Barbourville; wanton endangerment first degree; kidnapping; rape first degree; criminal solicitation to commit murder.
Marty Mills, 40, Barbourville; theft more than $500, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender first degree.
Cody Abner, 27, Green Road; escape first degree.
Tommy Witt, 46, Flat Lick; escape first degree; persistent felony offender first degree.
Lonnie Warren, 68, Barbourville; attempted murder; wanton endangerment first degree.
John Gray, 33, Cannon; robbery second degree; persistent felony offender second degree.
